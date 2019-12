Tunis/Tunisia — Head of the State Kais Saied went Sunday to the bedside of the injured in the tour bus crash at Ben Arous Trauma and Major Burns Centre, a Presidency of the Republic press release reads.

A tour bus fell on Sunday in a Wadi at the level of the road linking Amdoun to Ain Drahem, killing 26 and injuring another 16, according to an updated toll of the Health Ministry.