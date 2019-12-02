Tunisia: Ain Snoussi Accident - Saied Says Those Who Would Be Responsible for Road's Poor Condition to Blame

Tunis/Tunisia — All those who would be responsible for the poor condition of the road linking Amdoun to Ain Drahem are to blame for Sunday's Ain Snoussi accident (governorate of Béja), said President Kais Saied.

Saied, who went to the scene of the accident on Sunday afternoon, accompanied by Caretaker Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, voiced concern about the deterioration of the region's infrastructure.

There is need to take action for the concerned road so as to preserve users' safety, he added.

Saied and Chahed listened to the testimonies of several locals of neighbouring villages who said "the road was the scene of numerous deadly accidents, which requires an urgent and radical intervention."