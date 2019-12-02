Tunisia: Ain Snoussi Accident - Saied Says Those Who Would Be Responsible for Road's Poor Condition to Blame

2 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — All those who would be responsible for the poor condition of the road linking Amdoun to Ain Drahem are to blame for Sunday's Ain Snoussi accident (governorate of Béja), said President Kais Saied.

Saied, who went to the scene of the accident on Sunday afternoon, accompanied by Caretaker Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, voiced concern about the deterioration of the region's infrastructure.

There is need to take action for the concerned road so as to preserve users' safety, he added.

Saied and Chahed listened to the testimonies of several locals of neighbouring villages who said "the road was the scene of numerous deadly accidents, which requires an urgent and radical intervention."

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Business
North Africa
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.