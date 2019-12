Tunis/Tunisia — The death toll form the tour bus crash in Ain Snoussi rose to 26, the Health Ministry said. The number of the injured stands at 16.

Victims were onboard of a tour bus that fell in a Wadi after hitting an iron barrier, the Interior Ministry said.

The accident took place Sunday at 10:55 a.m. local time in the governorate of Beja at the level of the road between Adoun and Ain Drahem.