South Africa: In Graphics - How SA Measures Up to UNAIDS' HIV Targets

2 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Anso Thom

Is South Africa on course to meet UNAIDS' HIV targets set for 2020? These four graphs track our progress.

UNAIDS' so-called 90-90-90 targets provide one of the best means by which to measure how well we are doing in the HIV response. The three 90s represent three targets relating to HIV testing, treatment, and viral suppression, that are to be met by 2020. The targets have been integrated into South Africa's National Strategic Plan for HIV, TB and STIs (2017 - 2022), and as such are also national targets.

With a month to go to 2020, we assess South Africa's progress against the targets using estimates from the Thembisa model. Thembisa is the leading mathematical model of HIV in South Africa and its estimates are used by UNAIDS.

The first 90: 90% of people living with HIV know their status

South Africa's HIV testing efforts over the last decade have been impressive. As shown in the graph, the country is on course to meet and exceed the first target - with over 90% of people living with HIV knowing their status in 2018. Since new people are constantly becoming infected with HIV, testing efforts will have to be maintained to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

