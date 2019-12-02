South Africa: Five Suspects of Business Robbery Were Arrested

1 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police arrested five suspects after a business robbery was reported to them early today on 01 December 2019.

It is alleged that a number of unknown suspects entered one the business shop on Sunday, 01 December 2019, pointing the owner of business with firearm demanding money. The suspects manage to escape with an undisclosed amount of money. Police follow the leads and five suspects between 25 and 39 years were arrested. Two firearms 9mm pistol and undisclosed amount of money were recovered.

Cluster Commander of Cofimvaba, Brigadier Nkombisa strongly commended members for their quick response. All suspects will appear before Cala Magistrate Court soon facing charges of Business Robbery.

