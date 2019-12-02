South Africa: Detectives Traced and Arrested Suspects

1 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Over the weekend, King William's Town Cluster Detectives traced the suspects who are wanted for fraud cases within King William's Town Cluster.

Detectives arrested a 40-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal for fraud. They then proceeded to Gauteng where they managed to arrest three suspects aged between 26 and 40 years for fraud. The cases were opened at Stutterheim and King Williams Town 2018 and 2019 where victims were allegedly robbed of money through false marketing and were urged to deposit money.

Brigadier Luntu Ngubelanga said this sends a strong message to perpetrators that Police will not rest till the suspects are behind bars and will trace all suspects even if they fled to other Provinces. He commended the members for the job well done in ensuring that these suspects are arrested.

All these suspects will appear at Stutterheim and King Williams Town Magistrate Court on Monday.

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

