Kenya: Nyanza South Pick Camp for Worlds U-20 Hopefuls

2 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Benson Ayienda

Athletics Kenya has identified Mogonga Pentecostal Assembly of God High School as a training camp for athletes from Nyanza South region ahead of the World Under-20 Championships national qualifiers.

The world youth event will be held in Nairobi in July next year.

Speaking yesterday when he officially launched the camp, AK Nyanza South chairperson Peter Angwenyi noted that the venue was identified for producing great athletes in the country since 2012 when it was established.

It is the only approved training camp in the region.

The camp has been used by renown athletes among them national 400m champion Mary Moraa, All African Games gold medallist Vanice Nyagisera, Africa under-18 400m silver medallists Brian Tinega and Linda Kahega.

Others are David Saruni who captained Kenya during the Under-18 champions in 2017 and is currently based in the US and sprinter Elijah Matayo of Kenya Defence Forces.

The camp currently has 74 trainees. It produced nine athletes who run for Kenya in the World Under-18 champions.

"The camp will be financed by AK through the national government but for now I cannot say how much has been pumped into this centre," said Angwenyi.

We will support athletes with training kits, food alongside improving sports facilities in this centre," he said. He emphasised that the camp will only be open to athletes who are under the age of 20 years.

On his side, the school's principal Haron Onchong'a attributed good performance by his students to discipline and having good trainers. Onchong'a cited lack of training kits as the major challenge they were facing.

The school is also the county netball champions, a title that they have held since devolution was introduced in 2013. They are also national volleyball champions after they claimed the crown in Kisumu in August.

