Nigeria: 'Taraba WASH Bill to Become Law Before 2020'

1 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Femi Bolaji

Taraba State House of Assembly has said frantic efforts are being exerted to ensure the Water Sanitation and Hygiene, WASH, bill before the State lawmakers becomes a law before Jan 1, 2020.

The House Committee Chairman on Water Resources, Mohammed Abdulkarim, who at the weekend received delegates of Connected Development, CODE, led by its team Lead on the USAID E-WASH project, Ijeoma Oforka, assured that the bill passage process would be accelerated to meet the deadline.

Recall that Taraba is one of the six states selected in 2018 for USAID E-WASH technical support fund, which seeks to increase access to portable water in Urban areas.

Abdulkarim, who regretted that the bill had tarried since October when it was initially due to be passed into law, said "we will accelerate the second reading, public hearing, and third reading and present it to Governor Darius Ishaku for assent before the end of December 2019."

This was contained in a statement by CODE Communications Lead, Kevwe Oghide.

CODE team lead on USAID E-WASH project, Ijeoma Oforka, who spoke, said their visit aside holding government to account on implementing the WASH Bill, was also meant to strengthen civic advocacy.

She noted that "the urban WASH sector in Taraba suffers from poor coordination in the implementation of projects, weak institutional capacity, and undefined or overlapping roles for various sector stakeholders.

"Assenting the bill will erase bottlenecks, enhance water rights and adopt best practices on sanitation that meets the needs of residents."

CODE, according to the statement would be collaborating with community-based organisations, the Media, WASH Customer Forums and other WASH groups in Taraba state.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Health
Environment
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.