Kenya: Kuria Wins Captain's Prize At Kiambu

High handicap golfer George Kuria overcame a strong challenge from a field of 262 players, to claim the overall title during the two day Captain's Prize (Mike Nene) golf tournament at the par 72 Kiambu Golf Club course.

Kuria carded 34 points in the first round and posted a similar score in day two for a total of 68 points. He beat former club chairman and one of the Mountain Tigers Fredrick Njeru Njagi who won the men's title with 67 points.

Njagi posted 30 and 37 points to beat Evans Ngene by one point and in third place was Stephen Kiaro with 65 points. John Kangethe was fourth on 61 points. Taking the gross title was Michael Karanga with a total of 157 gross while Joyce Wanjiru clinched the ladies title with 67 points, beating Jane Kanyi by four points.

At Windsor, John Evans carded 35 points, to claim the men's title in the Johnnie Walker golf title which also doubled as the Captain's Prize (Evans Nyaga) where Jawad Jaffer on 33 was second after beating Reagan Kubugu on countback.

Taking the ladies title in the event played under wet conditions because of the current rains, was Sunita Nathoo who posted 35 points to win ahead of Sheila Mauladad on 32 points. Muthaiga's Rajesh Babra emerged the best guest with an impressive 38 points.

At Nyali Golf and Country Club, Fernando Marques carded an excellent score of 42 points to win the overall title in the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) golf tournament where Niran Hirani was the men winner also with 42 points.

Herpreet Sagoo finished second in the men's section with 40 points, one better than Patrick O'Dweyer on 39 points. Taking the ladies title was Gladys Mutisya with 36 points, two better than Lena Breitner. Leading the guests was Sammy Onyango with 35, winning ahead of M. Njeru on 31with Muthaiga's James Ondigo taking the third prize with 30, one better than Eddie Ouko.

In the staff category, Yobesh Oyaro posted 38 points to win on countback from Japheth Obonyo, while Charles Odoo was third with 37 points. Jezan Mohamed was a distant fourth on 31 points while Akram Sheikh was the best senior on 33 points with Brandon Oyaro on 37 claiming the junior title.

SUMMARISED RESULTS

At Ruiru Golf Club; KRA Golf Day Overall winner: Isaac Githinji 44 (24,20) pts, Men winner- (A) Patrick Karoki 40, 2nd Chris Andrea 37, Angelus Maina34,

Men winner (B) Patrick Wamae 40pts, 2nd Joseph Wambugu 36, 3rd Benjamin Okumu 36. Lady winner- Silver- Catherine Wambui 27, Bronze- Caroline Njeru 35, Nines' Samuel Njinu 21, Anthony Mwangi 20. Guest- Fr. P. Gitonga 34, Sponsor Winner- Patrick Theche 29, Lady- Beatrice Bisonga 29.

At Limuru Country Club: KenGen Golf Day; Winning Team- David Ndungu, Mike Kiruti, Robert Onyango Joseph Ikanyi 133 points. Runner up Onyancha Bwomote, Grace Kimeria,

John KImeria, Patricia Wangongu 122 points; Individual Overall Winner Wambui Nderitu 41 pts, Men Winner Santosh Dhugana 38, Lady Winner Beth Kariuki 34, Staff winner Reuben Langat 32 Points.

At Thika Sports Club; NCBA Golf Day; Overall winner- Nicholas Kabare 37 pts, Men winner- David Matano 37, 2nd Dennis Gakuo 36, Lt. Gen Jackson Waweru 35, Lady winner- Anastacia Karimi 34, Esther Wanjiku 33. Sponsor winner- Tabitha Kiragu 32, Guest- M. Kirui 35, Nines; Andrew Maleche 21, Kiragu Chege 22.

At Muthaiga; Peter Githua Foundation Golf; Men Winner Evans Vitisia 37pts, 2nd David Farrar 35cb J.K.Karukii 35, Lady Winner Rose Koome 32, Samira Furrer 31, Dianne O'Connor 29, Guest Winner K Kiarie 32, S Otiola 25, Junior Winner Junaid Manji 34pts.

At Karen; Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority Golf Tournament; Winner- Asif Sheikh 41 pts, Colm Sheikh 41, George Kuria 40. Nines; Chris Rwengo 22, Stephen Wang'ombe 24, Junior- Henezi <atiko 34, Guest- Ken Monari 36. Peter Kinyua 35.

At Kenya Railway Golf Club; Lady Captain's Prize; Overall winner- Lydia Otieno 31, Lady winner- Ruth Omwansa 31, cb Mildred Malubi 31, Eunice Kilonzo 31, Lady guest- Elizabeth Ngethe 38, Naomi Wakesho 30, Men Guest- Collins Nzioka 33, Men winner- Sammy Gichomo 43, B. Mutisya 37, Ngugi Njuguna 37, cb Paul Orawo 37, Gross- Samuel Njoroge 38, sponsor- Nathan Njuguna 32, Senior- Paul Kihato 26.

At Thika Greens Resort; Inter- Schools Alumni Golf Day sponsored by Ponyea India Medicare and Johnnie Walker; Overall winner- David Githinji 41 pts, Men winner- Kanini Kega 39 cb Maina Ruo, Simon Karari 37, Member Winner- Joseph Maina 40, Lady Winner- Agnes Githinji 31, Nines: Wachira Kibanya 21, Ronald Meru 21 pts.