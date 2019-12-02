Malawi: Mponda Names Malawi U-20 Cosafa Squad

1 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

Malawi Under 20 national football team Caretaker Coach Peter Mponda on Saturday named his final 20-man squad for the 2019 COSAFA Under 20 Youth Championship to be held in Lusaka, Zambia between December 4 and 14.

The Junior Flames

The team will leave for Lusaka on Monday ahead of their opening match two days later against Comoros.

Malawi, who are in group A, will then face Botswana on December 7 before finishing the group stages with a tie against hosts Zambia on December 11.

The following is the full squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Elias Missi

Emmanuel Kanthiti

DEFENDERS

Hadji Wali

Innocent Shema

Joseph Balakasi

Henry Chiwaya

Blessings Mpokera

Believe June

MIDFIELDERS

Patrick Mwaungulu

Azizi Mwakifuna

Charles Nkhoma

Kingsly Schubert Kuwali

Francisco Madinga

Chinsinsi Maonga

Chikondi Kamanga

David Meleka

STRIKERS

Alick Lungu

Lanjesi Nkhoma

Clement Nyondo

Wise Dinho Mpinganjira

