Malawi: DD Crowned Cr Women's Football League Champions

1 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

DD Sunshine are the 2019 Central Region Women's FAM Football League Champions after beating rivals Skippers F.C 2-1 in decisive match played at the Civo Stadium on Saturday 30th November 2019.

Suzgo Ngwira Congratulates the champions

Before the match, the two sides were tied on 25 points but Skippers had a superior goal difference.

Chisomo Banda and Funny Mwale scored for the champions while Fazira Chiyembekeza scored the consolation goal for Skippers.

Based on the win, DD Coach Andrew Chikhosi said they are looking forward to extend their supremacy to national level.

On his side, Skippers Coach Massa Phalula accepted the defeat and therefore congratulated DD for emerging champions.

He however admitted that there is a need to beef up his squad.

DD Academy finished third while Hungry Lions and Chilinde Queens finished on fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Malawi international Linda Kasenda won the golden boot with 25 goals.

Meanwhile, both National Women's Football Committee Chairperson Suzgo Ngwira and CR Womens Football Association Chairperson Agness Kuntambira have described the 2019 edition as a success.

Ngwira said teams displayed high level of competition.

