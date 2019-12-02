Tanzania: Simba, Aussems Finally Part Ways

AFTER weeks of speculations, Mainland champions Simba SC have officially announced to part ways with Belgian coach, Patrick Aussems after a successful one- year at the club.

According to a statement issued by the club yesterday, the decision to sack Aussems was reached after he failed to reach the target set, which included reaching the group stage of 2019/2020 CAF champions League.

"Despite efforts of the club's Board of Directors to provide all necessary support to the technical bench to build a strong, competitive and highly disciplined for both local and international competitions, the coach failed to live up to our expectations," reads part of the statement signed by the club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Senzo Mazingiza.

This decision comes hardly few days since it was reported that the Belgian tactician was suspended by his club, pending club Board of Directors' decision which sat in Dar es Salaam last Thursday.

The meeting also deliberated on various matters concerning the club's development.

According to Senzo, the club's Board of Directors, was not convinced by defence submitted by Aussems on why actions should not be taken against him for leaving his duty station without permission.

He said in the statement further said that the club highly recognizes Aussems contribution, especially after guiding the team to the quarterfinals of CAF champions League in 2018/2019 as well as winning the Mainland Premier League title.

The South African said process of hiring a new coach will start immediately and at the moment, the board has appointed Assistant Coach, Dennis Kitambi to head the team on interim basis.

Aussems appeared before the board charged with two counts -- the first being leaving the club unexpectedly without informing his employer in advance and secondly, he was charged with the failure to attend the meeting summoned by CEO Mazingiza and Interim Chairman Mwina Kaduguda.

It all started a week ago, when the tactician left the club for reportedly his native Belgium and immediately after his sudden departure rumours started to spread on social media that he has decided to leave the club for good.

Aussems did not show up on his team's training sessions at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC) on November 18, fuelling the spreading rumors that he has deserted the club.

However, Aussems cleared the air confirming that it was true that he had left the country to his native home, where he had some personal issues to deal with.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Sport Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He wrote through his Instagram account; "I had to leave for two days for personal reasons, I'll be back tomorrow (November 20th) to prepare for our match against Ruvu Shooting and get three more points... .," Mazingiza also confirmed that Aussems had requested for a three day permission to deal with his personal issues in Belgium.

Mazingiza insisted that coach Aussems is still employed at Simba and will assume his role.

"He sent an email to me on Monday morning (November 18th), saying he has an emergency and he's flying out, he did not say where he was going. When he's back, I will have more details," said Mazingiza.

It is reported that the CEO was not pleased with the coach's decision to inform him about his departure late, while he was already on the process to fly out of the country.