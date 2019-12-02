Tanzania: HIV/Aids Development Partners Hail State On 'Focus'

DEVELOPMENT partners supporting the Tanzania crusade against HIV/AIDS scourge have commended the government's recent effort to make the disease eliminated by 2030.

Giving remarks during the Youth symposium organised by the Tanzania Commission for AIDS (TACAIDS) here yesterday, the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) Dr Hetrude Temba said the country's initiatives on the fight were encouraging.

Expounding, Dr Temba cited the recent legislation legalizing self-testing as one of such initiatives, saying if well implemented would play big part in reducing the HIV burden.

She said PEPFAR and other partners were readily available and willing to support all the initiatives the country sets as different targets to win the battle against the AIDS.

"There is an urgent need to increase more efforts to rescue the youth generation aged between 15 to 24, and work hard to support them, wherever they are, hence strategies like self-testing are important and highly commendable," she said.

The Youth symposium was part of the activities of TACAIDS, it had arranged ahead of the nation to join the rest of the world to mark International AIDS Day today.

A number of development partners and stakeholders have camped here since last week to showcase different activities and programmes, including public education to the youths who are the main target this year.

TACAIDS Director General Dr Leonard Maboko said his office decided to commemorate the day this year by working on directives issued by top government leaders, who asked for more awareness in the public especially to the youth groups across the country.

According to Dr Maboko, the Commission implemented the directives and has effectively engaged them and will compile all their views and recommendations for action.

"We have paid more attention to the youths and we managed to reach them through their different social gatherings.

We will give the statistics during the climax of the commemorations tomorrow (today)," he said.

However, giving his remarks, the Regional Commissioner (RC), for Simiyu, Anthony Mtaka challenged development partners to stop dishing out funds to local Non-Governmental Organisations haphazardly, because they mismanage them.

Mr Mtaka was of the view that all local organisations seeking funds for AIDS activities should submit detailed data to the donors, explaining how they to spend the funds.

"There must be call for proposals that must be submitted first, before the funds are released and all proposed areas should be technically checked and all projects thoroughly verified," he said.

Equally, he said the proposals should be exhausted with tangible programmes and technologies, which have positive to the beneficiaries.

However, the RC Mtaka warned TACAIDS to be aware of some mainstream media and social outlets, which publish some fake news on AIDS cures and finding.

The AIDS Day commemorations will climax today with the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa gracing it as the guest of honor.