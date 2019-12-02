Tanzania: Mkwasa Lauds Players

YOUNG Africans Caretaker Coach Charles Boniface Mkwasa said experience favoured his team to grind out a 2-1 win over resilient Alliance FC at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza on Friday.

The Jangwani Street based side continued their post Mwinyi Zahera superb performance by collecting nine points in three Mainland Premier League clashes and have since pointed guns at their next opponent KMC in a match set tomorrow at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Rwandese attacker, Patrick Sibomana netted the opener for Yanga midway in the first half and Juma Nyangi levelled for Alliance immediately after the restart but Congolese striker David Molinga scored a winning goal deep in the second half, to help his team snatch crucial three points and continue to climb up the league stairs.

Both teams were able to create numerous scoring chances but most of their attempts simply were not utilised well to bear the tangible fruits as the match unfolded.

Molinga has now opened a big debate by sports fans in the country with many believing that he is capable to fit well at Yanga, provided he gets more playing time.

Reacting after the encounter, Mkwasa reiterated that it was experience by his team which helped them to leave the difficult venue unscathed.

He then lauded Alliance squad for having competitive young players describing them as potential players with bright future only if they will be properly groomed.

His counterpart for Alliance FC Kessy Mziray saluted his charges for executing well the game plan they ought to do.

"Today (Friday), my lads played well and managed to avoid the mistakes which led us to be the casualties of 5-0 loss to concede only two goals against a big team like Yanga," Mziray said.

He also disclosed that they approached Yanga with respect such that they relied much on counterattacks of which he said his players were able to trouble Yanga defence on several occasions.

The defeat has placed Alliance FC on 11th place with 17 points from 12 games after winning four games, drawing five and losing four clashes respectively.