Tanzania: Joseph, Indiza Maintain Lead At Tanzania Open Golf

NATIONAL golf team Captain Victor Joseph put up an impressive performance to remain in pole position to retain the Tanzania Open Golf title as the event is set to wind up at Kili Golf Club today.

In form Joseph carded one-under par 71 gross yesterday, to aggregate 220 shots after third round, which saw him leading by ten shots.

Joseph started with 75 he registered on Friday morning round, before he improved to 74 in the afternoon in the tough day of 36 holes.

"I'm happy that things are going as I wanted... though I was a little bit lucky today (yesterday).

With my group, we teed off early in the morning and escaped playing in the rain because it started by the time we finished our first nine. "We proceeded after it stopped and it made it easy for me.

All I need is to remain calm and finish well in the final round on Sunday (today)... What I need is to hit straight and attack the pin," said Joseph.

Ali Mcharo of TPC Moshi also started well, to hit 77 in the first round and improved to 71 in the second round to lead the board, but things went wrong yesterday after he carded 82 to aggregate 230 and settle in second spot.

Mcharo remained in the pole position at second tied with Ugandan Chinai Joseph (77,74,79) and Kenyan Daniel Nduva (78,77,75), while Mutai Kibugu also from Kenya completed top five with aggregate 231 (78,81,72) at the 72 holes battle.

In professional golfers' category, Kenyan Dismas Indiza has extended his lead to seven shots after second round yesterday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Indiza, who started with two under par 70 gross on Friday, added one over 73 yesterday to aggregate one- under 143.

"It was a bit difficult today (yesterday) as rain disrupted the game, but I'm enjoying my game. To be honest, I don't face enough challenge here, so I just relax and play easy game," added Indiza.

About 29 professional golfers are taking part in the 54 holes battle, but 17 of them managed to make cut, including Indiza, who will enter today's final.

Winner of the professional category will foot home about 2m/-. Joshua Madoya also of Kenya had a good day, as he carded 73 yesterday to jump at second spot with 151 after posting 78 in the first round.

Tanzania's Jimmy Mollel of Arusha Gymkhana Club (AGC), who started second with 75 in the first day, struggled to hit 79 to drop third with aggregate 154.

He joined the top two in today's battle for pros. Fadhil Nkya of Tanzania People's Defense Forces (TPDF) Lugalo Golf Club of Dar es Salaam jumped from tenth to tie in fourth place.

Nkya, who started with 80 on Friday was on good form to return 75 and posted an aggregate score of 155 tied with Malawian Robinson Chinoi (76, 79), Kenyan Paul Chidale (79, 76) and Edwin Mudanyi of Kenya, who carded 77 and 78.