Tanzania: Dar, Namibia to Sign Cooperation Agreements Tomorrow

TANZANIA and Namibia are tomorrow set to sign cooperation agreements for the growth of various social and economic sectors in a win-win situation.

That was revealed in Dar es Salaam, yesterday by Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation, Permanent Secretary, Dr Faraji Mnyepe, adding that the agreements will be inked by the ministers overseeing such ministries from both the countries under the chairmanship of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Tanzania and Namibia.

"Tanzania and Namibia will sign agreements for cooperation on various sectors including, diplomacy, agriculture, education, health and education during the second session of the Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) for Tanzania and Namibia," he said.

Dr Mnyepe made the speech at the sideline of a two day meeting of senior officials from Namibia and Tanzania in the preparations of the second session of the JPC meeting to be held tomorrow in Dar es Salaam.

However, the PS said the second session of meeting would be led by Ministers of Foreign Affairs from Tanzania and Namibia, with the instructions of President John Magufuli and his Namibia counterpart, President Hage Geingob back in May this year.

"President Magufuli and his counterpart Dr Hage Geingob ordered the Joint Permanent Commission of Tanzania and Namibia to meet for talks over cooperation on various sectors of social and economic development for the benefit of the people in the two countries," he said.

The PS further noted that signing of the agreements will lead the countries to open several business opportunities between them, especially through blue economy in Namibia, which has improved in the fishery sector.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On her part, Namibia Ministry of International Relation and Cooperation Executive Director, Ambassador Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, said the JPC meeting was crucial and aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation between Tanzania and Namibia.

"We are pleased to have this meeting which comes after the two Heads of States in Namibia and Tanzania met in May, President MagufulI, instructed the two ministers of Foreign Affairs to ensure that the commission meet in order to enhance bilateral cooperation between Tanzania and Namibia," she said.

The Executive Director further said that the meeting would seek to put social and economic contents of Tanzania and Namibia at the table to discuss relations and improve on cooperation, adding that: "It would talk about our historical relations and to include cooperate in various areas including agriculture, fisheries, health education to bring impact in the livelihood of the people.

The ministers' meeting will also focus on the content of the Southern African Community Development and African Union."