Tanzania: Heslb Surpasses Loan Recovery Target

THE government recouped 183.3bn/-against a set target of 157.7bn/-, for last year, in the higher education loan recovery scheme.

This was revealed by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa (pictured) when he graced the 45th graduation ceremony of the Institute of Financial Management (IFM) at Diamond Jubilee Hall in Dar es Salaam held on Friday.

The Premier said that it was important that all beneficiaries of government loans repaid the money to enable the government to provide continuing support to needy students.

"Let me use this opportunity to remind all of you who have benefited from government loans so that you can fulfill your tertiary education dream that you should remember to repay the loan," Mr Ma-jaliwa told the graduates.

He reiterated government's commitment to support the needy students fund their university level education and insisted on significance of sustaining the Student Loan Scheme, which he said was dependent on the rate of recovery of arrears.

For the year 2019/2020, the government has set aside 450bn/-, representing an increase of 22.5bn/-from the previous year, with a total of 128,285 students set to receive education loans during this academic year, stated the prime minister.

He noted that the Higher Education Students' Loans Board has already received 65.7bn/-from the government.

Of recent, the government through the loans board has stepped up its loan recovery efforts, with a tougher stance against defaulters.

The stringent collection measures put forth by the HESLB have resulted in the board exceeding targets in the recovery of money from beneficiaries.

Some of the measurers taken recently include a legal amendment in November last year which allowed the Tanzania Higher Education Students' Loans Board (HESLB) to increase the percentage of deductions from graduates' salaries.

Following the amendment, the monthly deductions from gross salaries of loan beneficiaries rose from 8 percent to 15 percent.

The board also introduced a new IT system, which has improved the board's ability to trace loan beneficiaries. According to the available data, as of January 2019, about 507bn/-(or 60 percent) had been recovered of the 784bn-/ disbursed in the 15 years since the loans board was established in 2004 and the disbursement of loans began in 2005.

On the other hand, the prime minister implored the graduates to embrace entrepreneurship and self-employment culture, which helps in the creation of more jobs through the private sector. That would help promote the industrialization drive championed by the government, he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The government's call to IFM and other training institutions is to keep improving curriculums to produce graduates who would become self-employed and create jobs for others, this will reflect the government's vision of attaining middle income economy by the year 2025," he said.

A total of 552,063 new jobs were generated during the 2017/2018 fiscal year, rising from 453,466 registered the previous year, 2016/2017, with the government the biggest employer after creating 415,009 jobs, about 75 per cent.

The prime minister noted that 397,009 jobs were generated through implementation of the Second Five Year Development Plan 2016/17-2020/21.

For his part, the Minister for Finance and Planning Dr Philip Mpango commended the IFM for a job well done in training financial graduates, whom who are the main engine for the industrial economy.

Mpango said all developed countries needed qualified and patriotic professionals to run and supervise financial institutions, and importantly check out corruptive deeds in supervising governments' finances.

A total of 2,796 students were conferred with certificate, diploma, degree as well as postgraduate diploma.