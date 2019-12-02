Ghana: LCB Worldwide Ghana Begins Fumigation of Schools and Markets in Ghana

Crisis Management Company, LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited has begun the fumigation of Senior High Schools and selected markets across Ghana.

Already, the company has fumigated about 7 Senior High Schools in the Greater Accra and Eastern Regions in a two week intensive fumigation campaign around the country.

Chief Executive Officer of LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited, Mr. Kareem Abu when contacted on the development, confirmed the fumigation of the Senior High Schools to the media.

Mr. Kareem Abu listed the fumigated schools as Tema Senior High School, Presbyterian Boys Senior High School and St. Mary's Senior High School all in the Greater Accra Region.

The others are the Akuse Methodist Senior High School, Our Lady of Fatima Senior High School, Makro Senior High School as well as Krobo Girls Senior High School all in the Eastern Region.

Some of the schools fumigated included those that were attacked by the H3N2 Influenza which was almost becoming an epidemic.

"As a Company, we believe in giving back to society. We are unanimous and resolute in our conviction that we are partners in development. Based on this understanding, we have decided to take up the challenge of fumigating the various Senior High Schools and Market Centres as our Corporate Social Responsibility. We do this for free and as a way of giving back to society." Mr. Kareem Abu opined.

He pointed out that the cardinal objective of the fumigation of the various schools and market centres is to ensure that a conducive environment for teaching and learning is created and promoted through ridding and preventing infectious diseases among others.

"So this is a task we have decided to undertake periodically to ensure that we rid the schools of diseases and prevent same from engulfing the environments and vicinities so as to promote effective teaching and learning. We're happy the exercise has been successful and we will continue ensure that it is sustained for the good of the generality of the Ghanaian people" Mr. Kareem Abu added.

He explained that the company was entering into talks with government to iron out modalities for the next phase of the fumigation exercise which will be to extend it to other schools and market centres in the remaining regions across the country.

The fumigation of the various Senior High Schools in particular comes in handy, following the perennial problem of bed bugs that has bedeviled the schools over the years.

This is even more important, coming on the heels of the increase in the number of students who have enrolled in the schools as a result of the rollout of the government's flagship Free Senior High School (FSHS) Policy.

LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited has been contracted by the Government of Ghana to see to the disinfection of all cargoes leaving or entering the Ports as well as points of entry and exits.

The move is in line with the requirements of the World Health Organization's International Health Regulations.