Ghana: Mining Industry Is the Bulwark of Ghana's Development - Koney

2 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Mr Sulemanu Koney has described the mining industry as the bulwark of the country's socio-economic development.

He said it contributed to fiscal revenue, forex receipts and Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) and is unmatched by any other economic sector.

Mr Koney who announced this at the 4th National Human Resource Conference recently held at Tarkwa, indicated that data from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) suggested that the minerals and mining sector was the primary source of fiscal revenue to finance the country's development aspirations.

He said in 2018, it accounted for 14 per cent of direct domestic revenue as against five per cent of total government revenue.

With regards to forex receipts, he said the export proceeds of the mining industry's output accounted for 39 per cent of the country's gross merchandise export receipts in 2018.

He noted that the sector was largely responsible for the acceleration in the country's gross domestic product of recent times.

In 2018, the mining and quarrying sector, excluding oil and gas recorded the highest growth rate of 48.6 per cent.

Mr Koney disclosed that the sector's stellar growth turn out culminated in the expansion of its contribution to Gross Domestic (GDP) Product from 7.8 per cent in 2017 to 9.8 per cent in 2018, making it the fourth largest economic sector.

"It is worth pointing out that the sector's manifest contributions to the development of the country was hinged on the sweat and ingenuity of men and women who give up the comfort and niceties of city life and sometimes the bonds of family to work in remote areas of our country," he indicated.

The CEO expressed his appreciation to the employees in the mining industry and assured them that the Chamber and its member companies would continue to explore ways of improving on their experience on the mine and quality of life.

He said member companies would continue to prioritise health and well-being initiatives, education, alternative livelihood, retirement packages and other support programmes.

"There is no gain saying that these initiatives were introduced and implemented successfully by the Human Resource practitioners who have the arduous, but exciting task of managing the diverse talents on our mines".

Mr Koney applauded their professionalism and dedication to position the mining industry as the employer of choice in the country and the world at large.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Mining
West Africa
Business
Ghana
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Banned Sudanese Party's Assets Disappear Mysteriously
Aisha Buhari Wants Nigeria to Regulate Social Media Like China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.