Zimbabwe: Haus of Stone Features in Vogue Magazine

Local fashion house - Haus Of Stone - recently featured on Vogue magazine soon after showcasing an outstanding collection at Nigeria's GTBank Fashion Weekend, which was held in Lagos early this month.

Haus of Stone, which showcased the Spring Summer 2020 collection titled Seed of Esther, was featured among eight other African fashion brands that stood out from the leading fashion weekend.

Vogue Italia described this year's edition of the GTBank Fashion Week as a platform where the leaders of the fashion industry, fashion lovers, style experts from all over the world met.

"The event is a trade fair and a platform open to the public that presents the best of African fashion and promotes emerging brands made in Africa," said Vogue Italia.

The magazine said what struck them in particular about the GTBank Fashion Weekend were the eight designers which they wrote about, including Haus of Stones' Seed of Esther collection.

Danayi Madondo, the creative director of Haus of Stone, who commented on the prestigious feature, told Standard Style that she was elated by the feature.

"What I am hoping this recognition of Haus of Stone does, is to bring a light on the Zimbabwean creative and fashion scene," Madondo said.

"This is just one big toe on the door, but one day it will be the entire body submerged."

Haus of Stone was featured among seven other designers from across Africa who also showcased in the recently held GTBank Fashion Week, these include Fruche (Nigeria), Nkwo (Nigeria), TZAR Studio, Viviers (South Africa), Imane Ayissi (Cameroon), Ituen Bassi (Nigeria) and Mafi Mafi (Ethiopia).

Madondo was nominated for Best Emerging Designer at the Zimbabwe International Woman's Awards in 2015, as well as nominated by the same body for the Entrepreneurs award in 2018.

In 2019, she was selected to be an AfrOurban Artist where she exhibited her fashion narratives in Melbourne, Australia.