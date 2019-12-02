Zimbabwe: Nakamba Likely to Reclaim Starting Place

1 December 2019
Zimbabwe Standard

WARRIORS star Marvelous Nakamba will be hoping to regain his starting place when his Aston Villa side travel to Manchester United for a potential English Premiership thriller at Old Trafford today.

The 25 year-old midfield maestro was on the bench when Dean Smith's men ended a run of three matches without a win after comfortably dispatching Newcastle United 2-0 at Villa Park on Monday night.

That win moved Villa up to 15th place in the Premier League table, four points clear of the relegation zone and three behind United who are ninth.

After sitting out the previous match in which Republic of Ireland midfielder Conor Hourihane and Brazilian Douglas Luiz partnered John McGinn in midfield, Nakamba will be eager to bounce back in the starting lineup for the crunch match against Man United.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith will take his side to Manchester United, fresh from signing a new, four-year contract.

The Villa boss has been lauded by the club's supporters and the board and will go to Old Trafford looking to put on a show.

"I came in last year and my remit under that contract was to get us promoted," said Smith. "Fortunately, we managed to do that at the first time of asking.

"Now we're 13 games into the Premier League season and the club is looking to push forward, I know it is.

The match against Manchester United will be a stern test of character for the Birmingham-based side which faces a tough run of fixtures this month.

After today's date against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United, Villa travel to London where they meet Chelsea on Wednesday in a match which will mark the return to Stamford Bridge, for Chelsea legend and now Villa assistant coach, John Terry.

Four days after the Chelsea clash, Villa host inform Leicester City.

