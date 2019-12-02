Algeria: Presidential Candidates Stress Importance of Scientific Research Development

Algiers — The five presidential candidates showed, in their electoral programmes, a special interest for scientific research in Algeria through a series of "practical and realistic" measures meeting the requirements of sustainable development.

Presidential candidate Azzedine Mihoubi said development of scientific research is contingent on a "reform" of the higher education system to give a boost to university's role in the country's socio-development.

In his electoral programme, the candidate cited many measures to support scientific research, including tax exemption for economic enterprises that set up laboratories for research and development.

Mihoubi commits to create a city for innovation to follow up and support innovators and their projects in different scientific, economic and technological fields.

Presidential candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune stresses in his programme the need for development of scientific and technological research, making use of research products and concluding research contracts between universities and research centers and economic enterprises.

The independent candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune encourages, in his programme, the creation of firms and laboratories for research by researchers and college students (startups).

Among the measures to promote development of scientific research in Algeria, according to Tebboune's programme, the creation of a national scientific and technological council as a catalyst for socio-economic development, through the establishment of close relations with the government and state-owned and private companies.

Scientific research should be developed, according to El Moustakbal Front's presidential candidate Abdelaziz Belaid, through the creation of liaison mechanisms between scientific research and supporting branches of economic activity and growth.

In his electoral programme, candidate Belaid pledges to develop scientific research by encouraging vocational education in universities to prepare students to the labour world.

Presidential candidate of the party Talaie El Hourriyet, Ali Benflis, intends to work for a higher education of excellence based on promotion of innovation, improvement of teaching, revision of the university scholarship system and development of publishing by academics, teachers and experts.

El-Bina Movement's leader, Abdelkader Bengrina, proposes in his electoral programme the creation of centers specialized in scientific research meeting the specificities of each region.

He promises to take actions for Algerian scientific experts based abroad to return home.