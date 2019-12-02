Somalia and Sweden Sign Partnership Agreement to Strengthen Ties

2 December 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, HE Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad, signed in Mogadishu on Sunday evening ( December 01) a memorandum of understanding with the Folke Bernadotte Academy (FBA) in the presence of the Swedish Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Somalia His Excellency Mr. Staffan Tillander and Somali and Swedish diplomats.

The Director-General of FBA Mr. Sven-Eric Söder signed the memorandum to promote a multidimensional strategic partnership between the two friendly countries.

This partnership will contribute to enhancing cooperation in several areas of common interest, which reflects the common will to strengthen and upgrade bilateral relations to the highest level.

The agreement stipulates that Folke Bernadotte Academy (FBA) conducts training and research programs in Somalia, represented by the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where political, diplomatic, peace-building and conflict-resolution training are devoted to cadres from the Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation as well as some other governmental institutions.

