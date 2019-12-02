Africa: Angola Takes Over Presidency of Security Council

Angola assumes from December 1 the rotating presidency of the African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council (CPS) until March 2020.

But the country will not begin its term until the holding of a ministerial meeting of the African Union defence body in Luanda on December 4 - 6.

Under the theme "National Reconciliation, Peace Restoration, Security and Reconstruction of Cohesion in Africa," the meeting fits in with the strategy of consolidating peace and promoting sustainable development.

The opening session of the meeting will gather 80 entities, including 15 Foreign Affairs ministers from the AU Peace and Security Council Member States.

The event counts on the presence of the top diplomats from Mali, Niger, RCA, DRC, as well as Algeria and Rwanda (members of the PSC), who had been invited to convey the experiences of their countries related to the theme of the meeting.

Also on the agenda is the intervention of the Commissioner for Peace and Security of the African Union Commission, Smail Chergui.

At the time of the presentation of the Angola Presidency programme at the AU headquarters, the Permanent Representative of Angola to the African Union, Francisco da Cruz, emphasised that the event will serve to explore ways and means of increasing the momentum of ongoing continental efforts, tending to silence weapons.

The meeting also aims to create conditions for transformation and socio-economic development, in accordance with the charter and spirit of the African Continental Free Trade Zone and the 2063 Agenda, among other goals.