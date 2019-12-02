Nigeria Generates N275 Billion From VAT in Third Quarter 2019 - NBS

2 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said N275.12 billion was generated as Value Added Tax (VAT) in the third quarter of 2019.

The NBS made this known in its Sector Distribution of VAT for 2019 third-quarter report in Abuja on Monday.

It explained that what was realised in the third quarter was less compared to N311.94 billion generated in the second quarter of 2019.

The NBS report indicated that N273.50 billion was generated in the third quarter of 2018, representing 11.81 per cent decrease Quarter-on-Quarter and 0.59 per cent increase Year-on-Year.

It further explained that professional services generated the highest amount of VAT with N32.09 billion.

According to NBS, after professional services, manufacturing is next and generated N30.27 billion, followed by Commercial and Trading with N14.47 billion.

The bureau disclosed that mining generated the least and closely followed by Textile and Garment Industry and Pharmaceutical, Soaps & Toiletries with N44.30 million, N253.83million and N291.06 million respectively.

The NBS noted that out of the total amount generated in the third quarter 2019, N150.74 billion was generated as Non-Import VAT locally while N63billion was realised as Non-Import VAT for foreign.

It added that the balance of N61.37 billion was gotten as Nigeria Customs Service NCS-Import.

NAN

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.