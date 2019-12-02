Angola: Former British Premier Tony Blair Arrives in Luanda

Luanda — Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair arrived in the Angolan capital, Luanda, on Monday for a 24-hour visit.

The visit aims essentially to ensure business contacts with potential national partners and the Angolan authorities.

To this end, Tony Blair, who is part of a multi-sector delegation from the United Kingdom, is scheduled to hold an audience this afternoon with the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, ANGOP learned.

Anthony Charles Lynton Tony "Blair was Prime Minister from 1997 to 2007, leader of the Labour Party (1994/2007) and member of the British Parliament (1983-2007).

After leaving the position of Prime Minister, Blair was appointed envoy to the Middle East of the United Nations, the European Union, the United States and Russia.

Born in Edinburgh (Scotland) on 6 May 1953, Blair is also entrepreneur.