Angola: Former British Premier Tony Blair Arrives in Luanda

2 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair arrived in the Angolan capital, Luanda, on Monday for a 24-hour visit.

The visit aims essentially to ensure business contacts with potential national partners and the Angolan authorities.

To this end, Tony Blair, who is part of a multi-sector delegation from the United Kingdom, is scheduled to hold an audience this afternoon with the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, ANGOP learned.

Anthony Charles Lynton Tony "Blair was Prime Minister from 1997 to 2007, leader of the Labour Party (1994/2007) and member of the British Parliament (1983-2007).

After leaving the position of Prime Minister, Blair was appointed envoy to the Middle East of the United Nations, the European Union, the United States and Russia.

Born in Edinburgh (Scotland) on 6 May 1953, Blair is also entrepreneur.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
External Relations
Governance
Europe and Africa
Southern Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.