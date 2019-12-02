Namibia: Kotze Leads Wanderers to Crushing Win

A BRILLIANT century by JP Kotze led Wanderers to a crushing 261-run victory against Trustco United on Saturday, while WHS Old Boys also recorded a comfortable victory against CCD Tigers.

Kotze scored 156 runs off only 100 balls, which included nine sixes and 10 fours as Wanderers amassed 344 runs for nine wickets off their 50 overs, before skittling United out for a paltry 83 runs.

Wanderers elected to bat after winning the toss and got off to a solid start as Karl Birkenstock and Wessel Myburgh put on 82 runs for the first wicket, before Myburgh was run out by Danie van Schoor for 47.

Kotze then took centre stage to put Wanderers in charge.

He added 62 runs with Birkenstock before the latter was out for 41, and although Michau du Preez (12), JJ Smit (7) and Jan Frylinck (8) all went cheaply, Kotze held the innings together with his superb knock.

He added 82 runs for the sixth wicket with Bernard Scholtz, before he was eventually dismissed with the total on 308.

Scholtz went on to score 28 and Jan Izak de Villiers 11 as Wanderers reached a formidable total of 344/9.

Nyashadzaishe Nyasha was United's best bowler, taking three wickets for 50 runs, while Danie van Schoor took 2/50 and Justin Baard 2/46.

United's batsmen never got going as they were pegged back by some tight bowling.

Nyasha was the first to go for five runs, and of the top order batsmen, only Hendrik van der Walt with 18 and Justin Baard (13) managed to reach double figures as United crashed to 51 for six wickets.

Lohan Louwrens, coming in at number seven provided temporary relief with a sturdy knock, but when Bernard Scholtz trapped him lbw for 30, it was all over bar the shouting as United lost their last three wickets for only one additional run to be all out for 83.

Scholtz was Wanderers' top bowler, taking four wickets for 19 runs off five overs, while Karl Birkenstock took 3/22.

In another match at the CCD field, Old Boys beat CCD by six wickets after easily reaching their total of 108.

National captain Gerhard Erasmus was Old Boys' chief destroyer, taking four wickets for 24 runs off 10 overs, while Shaun Fouche took 3/25 and Divan La Cock 2/1. Rene Were was CCD's top scorer with 32 runs, while the only other batsmen to reach double figures were Joshuan Julies (17) and Picky Ya France (16).

Old Boys comfortably reached the target after a fine knock by Zane Green.

He dominated an opening partnership with Divan La Cock before being dismissed for 60 off 48 balls, including three sixes and five fours.

Gerhard Erasmus (6), Craig Williams (0) and Malan Kruger (0) all went cheaply, but La Cock steered them to victory, remaining not out on 27.

Ramon Wilmot was CCD's best bowler, taking three wickets for 14 runs off five overs.

Mr 24/7 Welwitschia still lead the log on 16 points from four matches, while Wanderers are now second on 12, followed by Old Boys (8), CCD Tigers (4) and United (0).