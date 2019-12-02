Sudan: Two North Darfur Farmers Killed By Herdsmen

2 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Tawila — Two farmers were shot dead by armed herdsmen in two separate incidents in North Darfur at the weekend. Farmer Abdelbagi Bashshar was shot dead by herdsmen in the area of Tangarara, west of Shangil Tobaya in Tawila locality.

A relative of the victim told Radio Dabanga that herdsmen drove their camels and cattle into the farm of Bashshar. When he confronted them, one of them shot him dead. The alleged perpetrators haven been apprehended.

Turra

On Saturday evening, farmer Saddam Abdelrasoul was shot dead by armed herders in the area of Turra, west of El Fasher, capital of North Darfur.

His body was transferred to the mortuary of El Fasher Teaching Hospital for investigation.

Relatives from Turra village then carried the body of Abdelrasoul in a large funeral procession from the El Fasher mortuary to the North Darfur government secretariat. The secretary-general of the North Darfur government, Ibrahim Abdelkarim, addressed the mourners and promised them that the perpetrators will be arrested.

Two more farmers were injured in attacks by herdsmen in Mukjar in Central Darfur.

