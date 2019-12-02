Sudan: Assets of Disbanded NCP 'Estimated At 1.5 Trillion Sudanese Pounds' - Survey

Khartoum — The National Congress Party that ruled Sudan during the deposed Al Bashir regime is estimated to have 'trillions of Pounds' in Sudanese banks. Some of its assets have 'disappeared under mysterious circumstances'.

In a joint meeting on Thursday, Sudan's Sovereign Council and Cabinet decided to disband the National Congress Party established by ousted president Omar Al Bashir, and to cancel the infamous Public Order Law.

Sudan's Justice Minister Nasreldin Abdelbari said that the passed law stipulates the immediate annulment of the former ruling National Congress Party (NCP), confiscation of its property, and freezing of its assets, and other affiliated bodies or umbrella enterprises. The assets and property must be handed to the Ministry of Finance.

Trillions of Pounds

On Friday, El Tayar newspaper reported that according to a preliminary survey, the NCP's property and assets in the country are estimated to be roughly 1.5 trillion Pounds.

Since the downfall of the Al Bashir regime, a huge amount of money has reportedly been withdrawn and transferred to affiliates and officials of the former regime. The NCP also reportedly sold thousands of vehicles to car dealers. Other cars were handed to the party's leaders and supporters.

It explained that assets and property of institutions, companies, and student unions affiliated with the NCP have disappeared under mysterious circumstances, including thousands of cars and computers.