Sudan: Legal Reform Constitutes New Chapter in Sudan's History - Justice Minister

Khartoum — Sudan's Justice Minister Nasreldin Abdelbari says that the law regarding the annulment of the infamous Public Order Law, the dismantling of the former regime, and abolition of the former ruling party, heralds "a new chapter in the history of the Sudanese people".

During a press conference on Friday, Abdelbari clarified that the passed law stipulates the immediate annulment of the former ruling National Congress Party (NCP), confiscation of its property, and freezing its assets or other affiliated bodies or umbrellas. The frozen assets and resources or property must be handed to the Ministry of Finance, he added.

He explained that the law provides the formation of a committee of 18 members to carry out the task of freezing assets and confiscation of property of the NCP.

The competences of the committee include recommending or advising the government to dissolve any organisation, association, trade union, professional union, student union, institution, commission, company, a public or private company, and any partisan political or security bodies that affiliated with the former regime. The Committee also has other powers, the minister said.

Radio Dabanga reported on Friday that Sudan's Sovereign Council and Cabinet decided to disband the National Congress Party that ruled during the deposed Al Bashir regime, confiscate its property, and bar its affiliates from political activities for the next 10 years. Trade unions and professional bodies that were affiliated with the former regime will also be dissolved. The infamous Public Order laws were repealed.

Mohamed El Faki, Spokesman for the Sovereign Council, told reporters that the decision to dismantle the former regime came to fulfil the slogan of the Sudanese revolution freedom, peace, and justice for which Sudanese have waiting for it for so long.

SPA

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) welcomed the newly passed law in a statement as well. The SPA stated that the passed law reflects the spirit of the Sudanese revolution and paves the ways for freedom, peace, and justice in the country. "Though it came late, it is a great move in achieving the goals of the revolution, and the true defeat of the counter-revolution."

The statement further clarified this move is an important step towards building a democratic civil state, and the association will keep the struggle going until all the objectives of the revolution are achieved. The SPA will remain adhered to the Declaration of Freedom and Change, the statement explained.

The professionals affirmed that they will work and persevere with all the parties involved in the change, including resistance committees, and other Sudanese forces to safeguard the objectives and the spirit of the revolution.