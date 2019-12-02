Sudan: 'Majority of Sudanese Support Dissolution of Al Bashir Regime' - Al Jazeera Poll

Khartoum — On Saturday evening, hundreds of young Sudanese in Khartoum celebrated the government decision to dissolve the National Congress Party (NCP) of deposed President Omar Al Bashir. A poll conducted by Al Jazeera live on Facebook shows that 84 per cent of the respondents support the dismantling of the former regime. The National Umma Party backs the decision as well. According to the police, NCP supporters will no longer not be allowed to publicly protest the detention of Al Bashir.

On Saturday evening, the demonstrators marched to the offices of the Cabinet and the Public Prosecution Office. They demanded justice and the symbols of the former regime to be brought to trial. "We will not accept blood money," they chanted. "Blood for blood!"

Mohamed El Taayshi, Member of the Sovereign Council, responded by calling for the participation of all the Sudanese people in the implementation of the law passed late on Thursday that stipulates the dismantling of the National Salvation Regime of Al Bashir, abolition of the former ruling party, and repeals the Public Order laws in the country.

Justice Minister Nasreldin Abdelbari said on Friday that the new law heralds "a new chapter in the history of the Sudanese people".

Majority

Various jurists and political activists affirmed that the decision to disband the party of Al Bashir "reflects the spirit of the revolution and the aspirations of the Sudanese people who have been oppressed by the regime for 30 years".

A poll conducted by Al Jazeera live on social media on Friday and Saturday showed that 84 per cent of the respondents support the dismantling of Al Bashir regime and the dissolution of the NCP.

The poll included 56.100 people, mostly Sudanese at home and abroad. Only 16 percent of them did not approve the decision to repeal laws and dismantle institutions established by the former regime.

'All kinds of oppression'

The National Umma Party (NUP), headed by El Sadig El Mahdi, called on the government to urgently implement the new law, "to move Sudan towards democracy, peace, and stability".

In a statement on Sunday., the party said that Al Bashir's National Congress Party (NCP) "ignited wars in every corner of the country", and "practiced all kinds of oppression, including genocide, crimes against humanity, and human rights violations in Darfur, Blue Nile state and South Kordofan.

In the rest of Sudan, members of the NCP attacked and killed youth and student activists in the streets, at universities, and held them in dire conditions in their detention centres, the NUP said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The statement further referred to the misuse of public funds by the deposed regime. "The regime took to widespread corruption to empower its affiliates, devastated the economy, and impoverished the people of Sudan."

The NCP is estimated to have 'trillions of Pounds' in Sudanese banks. Some of its assets have 'disappeared under mysterious circumstances'.

Al Bashir trial

Police Spokesman Brig Omar Abdelmajid told reporters in the Sudanese capital on Sunday, that the police will implement the law without reservation.

He said that supporters of the disbanded NCP will not be given permission to stage a protest in Khartoum on the 14th of this month, the day the court case against Al Bashir is scheduled to resume.

Al Bashir was ousted in a military coup on April 11. He was arrested and transferred to Kober Prison in Khartoum North. On August 31, he was officially charged with illegal ownership of wealth and possession of foreign currency.