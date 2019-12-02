Namibia: Local Bank Distances Its Self From 'Fishrot Scandal'

2 December 2019
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Following the airing of 'Anatomy of a Bribe' on the AlJazeera news channel on Sunday, Bank Windhoek in a statement distanced itself from the scandal.

The bank has since said that it has zero tolerance for any corrupt practices and non-compliance to regulatory requirements and thus their approach has always been to report any suspicious activity and suspicious transactions as guided by Namibian law and Bank of Namibia regulations.

"Allegations and innuendo made on social media towards the Bank's Managing Director, Mrs. Baronice Hans are false and may constitute criminal defamation. The Marine Resource Advisory Council was appointed on 29 November 2016, constituting of 13 members and was not done to replace specific members as alleged. Though Mrs. Hans was appointed on the Council, she never formally took up her position and resigned shortly after the appointment due to her obligations at Bank Windhoek," the bank clarified.

