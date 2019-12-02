Namibia: Geingob Gets Second Term - Swapo Party Maintained Dominance in the National Assembly, Secures 63 Seats

The Electoral Commission of Namibia over the weekend announced that the President,HE Dr Hage Geingob won the 2019 Presidential election with 56.3% of the vote, while the Swapo Party maintained dominance in the National Assembly, securing 63 seats.

Geingob and the Swapo party, currently embroiled in an alleged corruption scandal, suffered majorly during this election campaign with Geingob dropping from receiving 87% votes in 2014 to 56.3% this year.

In choosing the 96 members of parliament, the Swapo party lost its two-thirds majority, securing 63 seats, down from 77 seats in 2014, while McHenry Venaani's Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) party secured 16 seats, up from 5 seats in 2014.

Newly created Landless People's Movement party, headed by Bernadus Swartbooi followed third in the National Assembly election, securing 4 seats in parliament.

Out of the 1,358,468 registered voters, the voter turnout for the Presidential elections was 826 198, which is 60.8% of the total number of registered voters. For the National Assembly elections, the voter turnout was 820 227, representing 60.4% of the number of registered voters.

"On behalf of the Electoral Commission of Namibia, I hereby declare that the elections were conducted in accordance with the procedures as stipulated in the Electoral Act. Based on our assessment of the processes and results, the Commission declares the Presidential and National Assembly elections free, fair and credible," Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Namibia, Advocate Notemba Tjipueja said.

