Namibia: Man Shot Dead By Police Sunday Night

ON-duty police officers on Sunday night allegedly shot and killed a man whom they described as unruly.

The man, identified as John Dausab (age unknown), was shot in the abdomen at Katutura's Max Eixab Street at around 22h00, with a 9mm pistol during an undercover operation.

Namibian Police spokesperson chief inspector Kauna Shikwambi said Dausab was a wanted criminal who was out on bail. Once the undercover officers found out where he was, they went to conduct a lawful arrest.

"However the suspect was unruly and resisted arrest. One of the deceased's friend then allegedly threw a bottle which hit one police officer on the back of his head and he fled. One undercover officer pursued the suspect who hit him with a bottle," she said.

It is alleged that the deceased attacked the remaining officer with an unknown object, while he was trying to arrest him.

Shikwambi said the deceased allegedly continued to threaten and attack the officer, of which the officer fired a warning shot, but the deceased was not deterred. He allegedly even threatened to kill the officer.

"To avoid further stabbing and injuries as the suspect allegedly cornered the officer, the officer defended himself and shot the suspect. The officer received treatment for injuries sustained and is reported to be in a stable condition," the spokesperson said.

The deceased next of kin is informed and the case is registered and under investigation by the internal investigation directorate.

The spokesperson added that: "Police investigation continues. This is an unfortunate and regrettable incident, which could have been avoided had the suspects cooperated with the officers who only intended to effect a lawful arrest. We have always emphasised that the public must cooperate when approached by law enforcement enforcers."

