Namibia: Kunene Second Division Football League to Be Split

2 December 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Namibia Press Agency

The Kunene Second Division Football League will soon be divided into two streams, namely Kunene North and Kunene South to accommodate more teams in the region.

The decision to split the league into two was part of the agenda at the monthly executive committee meeting by the newly elected executive committee members of the Kunene Football League held in Outjo on 23 November.

Vice-chairman of the league Bolla Nangombe told Nampa this week that the motive behind splitting the league was due to the vastness of the region. He said the new formation will accommodate more teams, especially those that were finding it difficult to travel to Outjo or Kamanjab.

"The league executives took the decision that is believed to be benefiting the region's progress in sports, especially at grass-roots levels where most of the time these teams are overlooked because of their financial backgrounds, and give opportunity to smaller teams that are self-funded to be part of football development in the region," said Nangombe.

The existing league was mostly dominated by teams from southern Kunene.

Nangombe further said the league winning team to progress to the first division will be determined on a knock out basis between the champions of the Kunene North and Kunene South divisions.

He noted that the league decision was endorsed by relevant national regulations that mandate the executive to fully run football in the regions.

For this to materialise, the executive committee under the leadership of Marshall Gomeb will visit Opuwo and Sesfontein in due course on a fact-finding assignment with different stakeholders in football.

During the last Kunene league session, only one team represented Kunene North - NamPol (Namibian Police Force) which is funded by the government. - Nampa

