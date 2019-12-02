South Africa: Flight Shaming Could Be a Thing of the Past As Aviation Becomes More Environmentally Sustainable

1 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Alexandre De Juniac

Aviation has taken the lead in identifying, testing and certifying sustainable alternative fuels, which we believe can reduce aviation's carbon footprint by 80%. We have proved they work. Now we need governments to build supportive policies to invigorate the sustainable fuels industry. Down the road, new technologies, such as electric aircraft, will also play a role.

It's no secret that aviation has come in for a good deal of scrutiny and criticism over its environmental impacts. The flight shaming phenomenon and proposals for a Green New Deal that would reduce and even replace air travel with other modes of transport have been in the news around the world, not just in Europe and the United States, where they respectively originated.

Less well known is that environmental sustainability has always been high on aviation's agenda. Today's new aircraft emit 50% less carbon monoxide and 90% less smoke and unburned hydrocarbons than those made 50 years ago, while carbon emissions from the average journey are actually half what they were in 1990. Moreover, since 2008, the industry, including airlines, airports, equipment manufacturers and air navigation services providers, has had a goal to address its 2% share of human-caused CO2 by capping net...

