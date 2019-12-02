Namibia: Suspect Bolts From Police Holding Cells

20 November 2019
New Era (Windhoek)
By Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva — The Oshana police are requesting the public's assistance in tracing 27-year-old Simeon Paulus who bolted from the Ongwediva police holding cells.

Paulus escaped custody on Sunday evening when the cells were opened to serve inmates their meal at the police station in Ongwediva.

"The suspect escaped from custody after the cell was opened to give inmates food," said Oshana police spokesperson Chief Inspector Tomas Aiyambo.

A chase ensued but the police did not apprehend him as he showed them a clean pair of heels.

"All attempts to stop the suspect from running away were fruitless and the suspect is still at large," said Aiyambo.

Paulus was arrested in the early hours of Sunday for allegedly breaking into housesat Ongwediva. A case CR 108.11.2019 has been opened.

An additional charge of escape from lawful custody has now been added to his initial charges.

Last week 12 trial-awaiting inmates escaped from Kongola holding cells in Zambezi region.

The group overpowered the police officer on duty.

Three of the suspects were re-arrested though nine are still at large.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.