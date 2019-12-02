Algeria: Rabehi - EP Resolution Has Exposed Meps Willing to Disturb Presidential Election

30 November 2019
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Minister of Communication, Spokesman of Government, acting Minister of Culture Hassane Rabehi said Saturday in Algiers that the European Parliament (EP) resolution about "the situation of liberties in Algeria," has "exposed this small group of parliamentarians who are attempting to drive a wedge and disturb the presidential election of 12 December."

While taking part in a reforestation operation in the Grands Vents Park, located in Dely Ibrahim (West of Algiers), alongside Minister of Environment and Renewable Energy Zerouati Fatma-Zohra and Chinese ambassador to Algiers, the minister said that the European Parliament's resolution has "exposed this small group of MEPs who are attempting to drive a wedge and disturb the 12 December presidential election deeply supported by the Algerian people."

"In recognition of the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs, drawn from the United Nations Charter that everyone must respect, Algeria does not accept the interference of others in its internal affairs. This is an unchangeable principle in its policy, inspired by its glorious history and its political struggle," he added.

The timing of the vote of this resolution "is not fortuitous" and that this small group of European parliamentarians does not equal, in any way, the considerable number of friends of Algeria, in Europe and around the world."

"These parliamentarians themselves flout the UN charters and hide under the guise of human rights, to commit inhumane acts aimed at sowing discord, destruction, grudge and division," he argued.

"We are pleased that Algeria is supported, in good and hard times, by friendly countries like the People's Republic of China," said the Minister.

"Algeria is well shielded and its ramparts secured and protected thanks to its brave people, its strong institutions and its valiant army, and thanks to numerous friendly countries around the world, which strengthen its confidence in the future, its ability to manage its affairs and secure the path to democracy through the holding of the presidential election on December 12, 2019," he concluded.

