Namibia: Dj Tira to Rock Desert Summer Festival 2019

2 December 2019
New Era (Windhoek)
By Aletta Shikololo

South African award-winning DJ, record producer, kwaito artist and a founder of a record label Afrotainment was announced by the organising committee of the Desert Festival to be one of the headlining acts to perform at the seven-day festival in the coastal area this December.

The first of its kind Desert Summer Festival is an initiative created by young people trying to create employment, boost entrepreneurship and bring people from all walks of life together and enjoy the festive season.

Dj Tira, alongside Amapiano gurus KayGee Daking and Vusinator, will be the main guests of the festival. 23 Namibian artists are also expected to give the crowd a moment of their lives, while 40 local DJs will be on desks.

"This festival is non like others, as we are expecting a huge turn up of music lovers and supporters from all corners of the country and outside to go enjoy their festive season in the coast while we bring them countless of activities to make their stay in our town memorable," said the chairperson of the Desert festival organising committee Regto David.

Some of the important sections of the festival are SME (Small and Medium Enterprises) markets, beauty pageant, colour party, dance crew competition, fireworks on Christmas day and kiddies' corner.

According to David, the festival is extended since the coastal area is the destination for most tourists during the festive season, and they want the tourists to engage in a number of activities better than normal.

What is more interesting about the festival is the fact that hundreds of youth will be benefiting fro

 
reporter  

m the initiative in terms of monetary support from the attendees.

David confirmed they are willing to employ above a hundred of young people during the festival.

He said, "All roads should turn to the coast in December for the first and longest festival in the country."

The festival will take place at the Kuisebmund stadium in Walvis bay from the 20th till the 27th of December 2019.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.