Algeria: Human Rights Breaches in Haiti, Algeria and Cuba

28 November 2019
PR Newswire (New York)
press release

Strasbourg, France — Haiti must stop violently repressing protesters

Algeria must end harassment and intimidation of religious minorities and civil society

Cuba must release José Daniel Ferrer immediately

On Thursday, the European Parliament adopted three resolutions taking stock of the human rights situation in Haiti, Algeria and Cuba.

Haiti

The European Parliament strongly condemns the brutal repression of recent peaceful protests by the Haitian authorities, as well as the use of lethal force, arbitrary detainment, intimidation, harassment and sexual violence. For more than a year, many people in Haiti have taken to the streets to protest against sharp hikes in fuel prices, as well as against rampant inflation and systemic government corruption. Security forces have responded with tear gas and live ammunition, which claimed the lives of 41 people in February and 42 people between 15 September and 1 November - 19 of whom were killed by law enforcement.

MEPs underline that, to prevent the population from undergoing further suffering and instability, all parties involved must abstain from violence and engage in a frank, open and inclusive dialogue.

The text was approved by show of hands. For all the details, the full comprehensive resolution will be available here.

Algeria

MEPs are deeply worried about the state of human rights and fundamental freedoms in Algeria. They strongly condemn the arbitrary and unlawful arrest and detainment of, attacks on and intimidations of journalists, trade unionists, lawyers, students, human rights defenders and civil society and all peaceful protesters taking part in the Hirak demonstrations.

Calling for an end to violations against the freedom of Christians, Ahmadis and other religious minorities to worship, they urge the Algerian authorities to desist from judicial and legislative harassment, criminalisation and arbitrary arrest and detentions.

The text was approved by show of hands. The full resolution will be available here.

Cuba, the case of José Daniel Ferrer

The European Parliament condemns the arbitrary detention of José Daniel Ferrer, opposition leader of the umbrella group for Cuban dissident organisations 'Patriotic Union of Cuba', held since 1 October. Calling on the Cuban authorities to release him immediately, MEPs also denounce the torture and ill-treatment that Mr Ferrer is reported to have suffered.

MEPs are greatly concerned about the general human rights situation in the country, including the continuous persecution, harassment, attacks against peaceful dissidents, independent journalists, human rights defenders and political opposition in Cuba. They call for an immediate end to these actions. The current 'Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement' (PDCA) between the EU and Cuba includes a provision to suspend the agreement in the event of human rights violations. MEPs therefore urge the European Union to continue following the developments in the country closely.

Copyright European Union, 1995-2019

SOURCE European Parliament

Read the original article on PR Newswire.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 PR Newswire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: PR Newswire

Most Popular
Algeria
External Relations
North Africa
Europe and Africa
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.