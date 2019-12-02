Algeria: Human Rights Breaches in Haiti, Algeria and Cuba

press release

Strasbourg, France — Haiti must stop violently repressing protesters

Algeria must end harassment and intimidation of religious minorities and civil society

Cuba must release José Daniel Ferrer immediately

On Thursday, the European Parliament adopted three resolutions taking stock of the human rights situation in Haiti, Algeria and Cuba.

Haiti

The European Parliament strongly condemns the brutal repression of recent peaceful protests by the Haitian authorities, as well as the use of lethal force, arbitrary detainment, intimidation, harassment and sexual violence. For more than a year, many people in Haiti have taken to the streets to protest against sharp hikes in fuel prices, as well as against rampant inflation and systemic government corruption. Security forces have responded with tear gas and live ammunition, which claimed the lives of 41 people in February and 42 people between 15 September and 1 November - 19 of whom were killed by law enforcement.

MEPs underline that, to prevent the population from undergoing further suffering and instability, all parties involved must abstain from violence and engage in a frank, open and inclusive dialogue.

The text was approved by show of hands. For all the details, the full comprehensive resolution will be available here.

Algeria

MEPs are deeply worried about the state of human rights and fundamental freedoms in Algeria. They strongly condemn the arbitrary and unlawful arrest and detainment of, attacks on and intimidations of journalists, trade unionists, lawyers, students, human rights defenders and civil society and all peaceful protesters taking part in the Hirak demonstrations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Algeria External Relations Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Calling for an end to violations against the freedom of Christians, Ahmadis and other religious minorities to worship, they urge the Algerian authorities to desist from judicial and legislative harassment, criminalisation and arbitrary arrest and detentions.

The text was approved by show of hands. The full resolution will be available here.

Cuba, the case of José Daniel Ferrer

The European Parliament condemns the arbitrary detention of José Daniel Ferrer, opposition leader of the umbrella group for Cuban dissident organisations 'Patriotic Union of Cuba', held since 1 October. Calling on the Cuban authorities to release him immediately, MEPs also denounce the torture and ill-treatment that Mr Ferrer is reported to have suffered.

MEPs are greatly concerned about the general human rights situation in the country, including the continuous persecution, harassment, attacks against peaceful dissidents, independent journalists, human rights defenders and political opposition in Cuba. They call for an immediate end to these actions. The current 'Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement' (PDCA) between the EU and Cuba includes a provision to suspend the agreement in the event of human rights violations. MEPs therefore urge the European Union to continue following the developments in the country closely.

Copyright European Union, 1995-2019

SOURCE European Parliament