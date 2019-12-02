South Africa: Case in Point - Research Informs Legislation to Shed Obesity

analysis

The South African Government implemented a 11% excise tax on sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) in 2018. The legislative move was years in the making and throughout the process, work by researchers from Wits University contributed directly to decisions made in and around the policy.

Championing the role of research in policy

The Wits School of Public Health SA MRC Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science, known as PRICELESS-SA began its work on the case in 2013. Evidence from other countries had suggested that a tax on SSBs was likely to reduce consumption and rein in the increasing burden of obesity-related non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The Wits research indicated that implementing a tax on sugar-sweetened beverages could prevent more South Africans, especially younger ones, from becoming obese.

Informative work by the PRICELESS-SA team including a paper that was published in PLOS ONE on 19 August 2014. Titled, The potential impact of a 20% tax on sugar-sweetened beverages on obesity in South African adults: A mathematical model, the paper gave credence to the suggested tax on sugar-sweetened beverages in response to a call by the then Minister of Health, who had raised the need to regulate foods high in sugar to address obesity...