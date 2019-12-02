South Africa: Man Arrested After Fatal Pretoria Shopping Centre Shooting

2 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing a person at the Menlyn Maine shopping centre in Pretoria on Monday.

The shooting took place in the parking lot.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said they had arrested a 45-year-old man in relation to the fatal shooting of another man around midday on Monday.

"It is alleged that the deceased was with two other men at Menlyn Maine, when one of them approached the suspect. An altercation ensued between the men. Preliminary reports further indicate that the suspect retreated to his vehicle and returned with a firearm, and fired more than one shot at the deceased who was attempting to diffuse the situation. The man was declared dead on the scene.

"Police have seized the firearm used by the suspect for further investigation, while the motive is yet to be determined. The arrested suspect will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court in due course on a charge of murder," said Peters.

South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
