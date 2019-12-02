South Africa: 'Gravely Concerned' Proteas Title Sponsor to Meet With CSA

2 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — Standard Bank , the title sponsor of the Proteas men's team, have revealed they are "gravely concerned" about the current governance of cricket in South Africa.

Standard Bank released a statement stating that they would meet with Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday in the wake of the latest controversy, which saw five journalists revoked of their accreditation by CSA.

Standard Bank Group Chief Marketing Officer, Thulani Sibeko, stated that current media reports have brought the name of cricket into disrepute.

He also stated that cricket in South Africa is a national asset and should be nurtured to thrive.

"In recognition of the widespread interest in and support for cricket, we value the right of South Africans and the broader cricket community to know about developments within CSA, especially those that relate to governance and conduct," said Sibeko.

"Standard Bank is hopeful that we will emerge from the meeting with CSA assured that our concerns, and those of other stakeholders, will be addressed speedily."

The Proteas' welcome England to South African shores this summer in a four-Test series, starting with on December 26 at Centurion.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

