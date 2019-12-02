South Africa: Introducing the Online Diploma in Logistics Management

1 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By University of Johannesburg

The Department of Transport and Supply Chain Management at UJ is proud to announce the launch of its new online Diploma in Logistics Management

The Diploma in Logistics Management is designed in line with the Strategic Plan of the University and is aimed at contributing towards achieving the UJ vision and mission.

UJ Vision: An international University of choice, anchored in Africa, dynamically shaping the future.

UJ Mission: Inspiring its community to transform and serve humanity through innovation and the collaborative pursuit of knowledge.

The purpose of the online Diploma in Logistics Management is to prepare students for a career in logistics and improve the prospects of career advancement in a fast growing field, both nationally and internationally.

This online programme will develop theoretical knowledge and practical competence and skills on an NQF Level 6.

The qualification will provide the student with a range of fundamental knowledge and competencies in fields such as business communication, information systems and project management. The student will need to make decisions in the context of logistics and/or supply chain organisations, interpret relevant information and produce innovative responses based on informed judgement to concrete but often unfamiliar problems.

This online programme offered by the Department...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

