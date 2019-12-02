South Africa: Deputy President David Mabuza Hands Over Bus to University of Zululand Ongoye Choir in Recognition of Their Fight Against HIV, TB and STI's

1 December 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Deputy President hands over a bus to the University of Zululand Ongoye Choir in recognition of their HIV and Aids ambassadorial work

Deputy President David Mabuza in his capacity as Chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC), has today, 01 December 2019, handed over a Bus to the University of Zululand Ongoye Choir in recognition of their active participation in the fight against HIV, TB and STI's.

The Official Handover of the Bus to the KwaZulu-Natal Natal based Ongoye choir took place during the World AIDS DAY Commemoration event which was held at the James Motlatsi Stadium, Klerksdorp, in the North West Province.

In congratulating the Ongoye Choir for their continued hard work in conscientising communities, Deputy President Mabuza said that, "the successful outreach programme led by Choir signifies yet another example of working together across all sectors of society in the fight to defeat AIDS epidemic and TB".

This year's World AIDS Day was held under the theme - Communities making the difference, Cheka Impilo an opportunity for communities to unite in the fight against HIV, show support for people living with HIV and remember those who lost their lives to this epidemic.

Deputy President Mabuza also called for community action in line with this year's theme. "Community action, remains an important pillar in making change happen, and in shaping policy agenda and outcomes. Communities must make a difference in ending stigma and discrimination against key populations and those infected by HIV and TB", said Deputy President Mabuza.

The event which was attended by thousands of members of the surrounding communities, also presented a platform to evaluate progress achieved and take stock more work that is required in line with the vision of zero new infections, zero discrimination and zero AIDS-related deaths.

During his address to the community, the Deputy President mentioned that South Africa has the biggest HIV treatment programme in the world, with more than 4.5 million people on life-saving antiretrovirals.

Furthermore, the Deputy President said that the anti-retroviral treatment programme has resulted to an increase in life expectancy of our people and low levels of mother-to-child HIV transmission rates.

In this regard, Deputy President Mabuza conveyed a word of appreciation to partners such as the United Nations family, the United States Government through its PEPFAR programme and the Global Fund for their unwavering and continued support for our country HIV and AIDS response programmes.

"We could not achieve this without partnerships and support from our global partners. That is why, we must appreciate the contribution of the global campaign under by UNAIDS that galvanised all of us in political leadership, civil society and private sector into coherent action", said Deputy President Mabuza.

Deputy President Mabuza was joined by amongst others, the new Executive Director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS, Ms Winnie Byanyima, cabinet Ministers, the Premier of the North West Province, Prof Job Mokgoro and members of the executive council, representatives of business and civil society organisations.

Issued by: The Presidency

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Health
AIDS
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.