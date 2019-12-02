South Africa: Afrikaans and the University Language Debate (Part 2) - the 'Costs' of Institutional Bilingualism

2 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Lloyd Hill

Within the domain of higher education, the decline of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction comes on the back of a more fundamental shift: The gradual erasure of the longstanding white institutional division between Afrikaans universities and what used to be called English liberal universities.

Part 2 in a two-part series: Part 1 can be read here.

On the eve of South Africa's democratic dispensation, a language deal was reached between the incumbent National Party and the aspirant African National Congress. The nine African languages that had previously received subnational recognition within the "grand apartheid" Bantustan system were granted official status, alongside Afrikaans and English. The compromise was articulated in Section 3(2) of the interim Constitution (1993), which came to be known as the "non-diminution clause":

"Rights relating to language and the status of languages existing at the commencement of this Constitution shall not be diminished, and provision shall be made by an Act of Parliament for rights relating to language and the status of languages existing only at regional level, to be extended nationally in accordance with the principles set out in subsection (9)."

Neither this clause nor the Section 3(9) commitment to the "promotion of the equal use"...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

