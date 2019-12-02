South Africa: Vuyiseka Dubula-Majola - 'My Anger Fed My Activist's Soul'

2 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Biénne Huisman

Vuyiseka Dubula-Majola believes fighting injustice is everyone's business. She's been at the forefront of social justice activism for most of South Africa's new democracy, not only as a role model for those living with HIV, but for those trying to overcome inequality.

Vuyiseka Dubula Majola, Director Africa Centre for HIV and AIDS Management Faculty of Economic and Management Sciences. (Photo: Joyrene Kramer)

When Stellenbosch University offered her a job, Vuyiseka Dubula-Majola was circumspect. Why would she take up appointment at a white male-dominated institution, shackled by slow transformation in an elitist town?

Then she took on the challenge to become the transformation she wants to see. On 2 January 2018, Dubula-Majola stepped into her new role as director of the university's Africa Centre for HIV/AIDS Management.

"Of course I am not naïve that Stellenbosch University has a long way to go to transform," she says. "I know that I am uncomfortable being here, but it's a challenging discomfort. We cannot as activists always work for - or inside - institutions of comfort. Discomfort can be the push we need to change the world."

Behind her desk, she leans back. She lifts a hand, smiling. "My dean, Ingrid Woolard, she is...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

