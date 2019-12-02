South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Donates Bicycles to Rheenendal Neighbourhood Watch

1 December 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Yesterday, the Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, donated 7 bicycles in a handover ceremony to the Rheenendal Neighbourhood Watch (NHW) structure. Minister Fritz calls on all good citizens to support their local NHW structure and ensure that it is accredited. Please see photos attached.

Minister Fritz said, "By donating these bicycles, we are enhancing the mobility of Neighbourhood Watch structures to improve safety, while providing greener solutions to transport and encouraging active lifestyles. This initiative further constitutes the Western Cape Government's broader Rural Safety Plan, permitting Government to prioritise rural communities."

"I commend the newly accredited Rheenendal Neighbourhood Watch structure on the exceptional work that they, and so many other NHW structures, are doing in safeguarding their communities. I further call on all good citizens to support and volunteer with their local Neighbourhood Watch structures," said Minister Fritz.

Minister Fritz added, "In turn, all NHW structures should ensure that they are accredited with the Department to receive the necessary training and resources. This ensures the safety of NHW members and helps that them in their role as the eyes and ears of their communities. Once accredited, NHW structures will benefit from a R10 000 funding allocation to assist them with their operational and administration costs which can include purchasing additional resources."

