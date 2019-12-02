South Africa: Limpopo Provincial Government Commemorates International Day for Disabled Persons, 3 Dec

press release

The Premier of Limpopo, Mr Chupu Stanley Mathabatha together with his Executive Council will join the rest of the world in celebrating International Day for Disabled Persons on the 3rd December 2019. The event will be held under theme: "Together building South Africa inclusive of Disability Rights". #DisabilityInclusiveSA.

Premier Mathabatha will deliver a keynote address. Furthermore, Limpopo Gambling Board will hand over wheelchairs on the day. This is to show support and assure people with disabilities that the provincial government cares for them. Disability Rights Awareness Month (DRAM) is observed annually from the 3rd November to 3rd December.

Issued by: Limpopo Provincial Government