South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Condemns Stone Throwing On N1

The MEC of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, has condemned in the strongest terms the reported stone-throwing attacks taking place along the N1 highway. MEC Fritz will meet with the Provincial Minister of Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela, to identify urgent solutions to safeguard the N1 from stone throwing attacks.

While stone-throwing, a criminal tactic to rob, carjack and harm motorists, is typically reported on the N2, there has been a reported increase along the N1. On Saturday at 3am, Karla Etzebeth's car was reportedly pelted with rocks along the N1, near the M5 Koeberg turn-off. Last Thursday, Michelle Pietersen, a teacher at New Orleans Secondary School, was killed along the N1 near Paarl when a brick was thrown at her car by a group of men.

MEC Fritz said, "I will arrange an urgent meeting with the Minister of Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela, to address the urgent issue of stone throwing on the N1 highway particularly over the festive season. I am further looking to establish a reward for those who successfully report stone-throwing."

"While the attacks which took place on the N1 appear to be isolated incidences, it is of great concern that residents risk having stones thrown through their window whilst driving home or to their place of work, whether on the N1 or N2. These attacks are to be condemned in the strongest terms. It is essential that our national highways be safeguarded as they are the key arterioles into the City of Cape Town, transporting citizens to work and retail stock to and from our businesses. No one should feel unsafe when driving," said MEC Fritz.

MEC Fritz added, "I further urge residents with any information to immediately come forward and report such to their local police station or by calling the Crime Line on 08600 10111."

The DA-led Western Cape Government remains committed to using every tool at its disposal to safeguard the Western Cape.

